Abstract

PURPOSE: Transient ischemic attack (TIA) and minor stroke had a high recurrence rate, resulting in potential neurological impairment. Only a few previous studies focused on gait and balance disorder in TIA and minor stroke. This study aimed to explore the relationship between gait and balance disorder and TIA/minor stroke.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Eighty-two patients with TIA/minor stroke and fifty-two healthy control participants were recruited. The gait and balance function of the two groups was tested with six measurements (Four Square Step, Tandem, Functional Reach, Gait and Pivot Turn, Timed "Up and Go", and Single Leg Balance tests). The associations between these measures and TIA/minor stroke were determined through linear and logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: There were no significant group differences in age, gender, body mass index, vision, and cognitive function. People with TIA/minor stroke had poorer performance in all six gait and balance measures (all p<0.05). Logistic regression analysis showed TIA/minor stroke was strongly associated with gait and balance disorder (Four Square Step Test [OR, 24.07; 95% CI 5.90-98.13; p<0.001], Tandem Test [OR, 5.50; 95% CI 1.64-18.40; p=0.006], Functional Reach Test [OR, 4.25; 95% CI 1.04-17.33; p=0.044], Gait and Pivot Turn Test [OR, 3.78; 95% CI 1.22-11.31; p=0.021], Timed"Up and Go"Test [OR, 15.79; 95% CI 2.32-107.48; p=0.005], and Single Leg Balance Test [OR, 8.96; 95% CI 2.34-34.01; p=0.001]). TIA/minor stroke patients with older age, cognitive dysfunction, high K-CRP level, and severe atherosclerosis in lower limbs were more likely to have gait and balance disorder.



CONCLUSION: Our findings highlight the significant relationship between gait and balance disorder and TIA/minor stroke. It seems that people with TIA/minor stroke had a higher possibility to get gait and balance disorder. Gait and balance disorder following a minor stroke or TIA may be attributed to cognitive function in these patients.

