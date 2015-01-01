Abstract

AIM: To determine the association between gynaecological morbidities and IPV among married women specifically, with attention to the attitudes of the husband and the degree of satisfaction in a marital relationship.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study design.



METHODS: Data were collected using face-to-face interviews with married women aged 15-49 years, living in selected communities. Information was collected on demographic characteristics, gynaecological morbidities and IPV using a self-developed tool. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used to analyse the data.



RESULTS: Logistic Regression showed a significant association between physical violence and burning micturition, increased urinary frequency, constant dribbling of urine, genital ulcers, lower abdominal pain, vaginal discharge and painful coitus (OR: 1.41-1.84). A significant association between sexual and psychological abuse was also found with burning micturition (OR: 1.41) and dribbling of urine (OR: 0.12). Since gynaecological morbidities can have a serious effect on the psychological, physical well-being, and the social status of women in Pakistan; effective interventions are imperative in dealing with their symptoms and decreasing their emergence.

Language: en