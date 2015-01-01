Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is defined as a psychiatric disorder characterized by depressed mood, lack of concentration, diminished energy, disturbed sleep, and low self-esteem. Depression is more prevalent in HIV/AIDS patients than the general population. There is no published study available that reveals the present status of depression among HIV patients in Pakistan. As such, the present study was conducted to determine the prevalence and associated factors of depression among HIV/AIDS patients attending the HIV clinic of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, Pakistan.



METHODS: A hospital-based cross-sectional study was carried out from February to March 2019 in Lahore. Data were collected from 158 HIV/AIDS patients using a pretested, standardized, structured interviewer-administered questionnaire. Nonprobability convenience sampling was used to recruit the study participants. Depression was evaluated using the Patient Health Questionnaire. SPSS version 23 was used to analyze the data. Binary logistic regression models were used to determine the various factors associated with depression. AORs with 95% CIs were used to assess the magnitude of associations between depression and associated factors.



RESULTS: The mean age of the study participants was 35.03 years±9.123. Prevalence of depression among HIV/AIDS patients was 32.2%. Living in a rural area (AOR 5.60, 95% CI 2.20, 14.15), fear of stigma and discrimination (AOR 3.505, 95% CI 1.364, 9.008), having worked abroad (AOR 3.017, 95% CI 1.134, 8.031), and history of substance abuse (AOR 4.147, 95% CI 1.673, 10.28) were significantly associated with depression.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of depression among HIV/AIDS patients is very high in Pakistan. Therefore, it is suggested that guidelines formulated to screen and treat depression among HIV patients.

Language: en