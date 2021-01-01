Abstract

The science and practice of psychology are improved by fostering an inclusive environment for professionals with lived experience of mental illness, sometimes referred to as "prosumers". Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is an increasingly prevalent behavior that occurs across the spectra of mental disorders, and that is associated with greater stigma than many other mental health concerns. Further, individuals with lived experience of NSSI may face unique challenges, for instance, due to the visible nature of NSSI scarring. In this commentary, we describe the negative consequences associated with stigmatizing and excluding people with lived experience of NSSI from the profession of psychology, both for impacted individuals and for the field as a whole. We then provide recommendations to individuals with and without lived experience of NSSI to facilitate inclusion of people with lived experience of NSSI in clinical, research, teaching, and leadership domains. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

