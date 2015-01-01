|
Citation
|
Koivisto M, Melartin T, Lindeman S. Psychother. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Psychotherapy Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study explored how psychological change was experienced and what treatment-related factors or events were perceived as supporting or hindering their process by individuals with borderline personality disorder.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive behavior therapy; group psychotherapy; integrative treatment models; personality disorders; process research; qualitative research methods