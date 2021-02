Abstract

Adolescents have unique risks for inadequate sleep. There are constant updates in the understanding of natural biologic tendencies, technological advancements, social constrictions, and medical conditions affecting sleep. This article aims to review and highlight recent advances in these areas.



Recent Findings



There is a greater understanding of the natural tendencies of adolescent sleep towards circadian phase delay. New research has better delineated the effects of artificial light and school start times, on sleep and circadian phase. There have also been updates about the diagnosis and management of narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, and idiopathic hypersomnia.



Summary



Greater understanding of how light exposure affects the circadian system allows for more concrete recommendations about managing electronics exposure. Growing evidence suggests that delaying school start times may be beneficial for adolescents. Advances in diagnostic techniques for various disorders may allow greater flexibility and greater accuracy in testing, as well as better evidenced-based care.

Language: en