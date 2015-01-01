|
Bedzow I. Ethics Med. Public Health 2020; 14: e100519.
La circoncision masculine comme exemple de bioéthique comme éthique sociale (immatérielle)
The medicalization of male circumcision has created opportunity for bioethicists and medical societies to debate the moral value of circumcision through a bioethics framework, predominantly that of principlism. The difficulty with this debate, however, is that it does not speak to the religious motivations or reasons for why those who observe the religious ritual of circumcision do so. Given the axiological gap between bioethicists' understanding of circumcision and that of religious communities, religious and secular ethicists suffer from an inability to converse about the ethics of the issue, both due to each sides' different frame of reference as well as from a lack of receptivity on both sides to the arguments made by others. This essay will focus on the perennial controversy of ethical discourse in a multicultural environment, with particular attention to when two groups interpret an action - and the normative implications of that action - differently. Through the case of male circumcision, I will show how ethicists on both sides of the debate speak past each other regarding the crux of their arguments.
Bioethics; Bioéthique; Circoncision; Circumcision; Judaism; Judaïsme; Multiculturalism; Multiculturalisme; Religion