Abstract

The medicalization of male circumcision has created opportunity for bioethicists and medical societies to debate the moral value of circumcision through a bioethics framework, predominantly that of principlism. The difficulty with this debate, however, is that it does not speak to the religious motivations or reasons for why those who observe the religious ritual of circumcision do so. Given the axiological gap between bioethicists' understanding of circumcision and that of religious communities, religious and secular ethicists suffer from an inability to converse about the ethics of the issue, both due to each sides' different frame of reference as well as from a lack of receptivity on both sides to the arguments made by others. This essay will focus on the perennial controversy of ethical discourse in a multicultural environment, with particular attention to when two groups interpret an action - and the normative implications of that action - differently. Through the case of male circumcision, I will show how ethicists on both sides of the debate speak past each other regarding the crux of their arguments.







La médicalisation de la circoncision masculine a permis aux bioéthiciens et aux sociétés médicales de débattre de la valeur morale de la circoncision dans un cadre bioéthique, principalement celui du principe. La difficulté de ce débat, cependant, est qu'il ne porte pas des motivations religieuses ou des raisons pour lesquelles ceux qui observent le rituel religieux de la circoncision le font. Étant donné le fossé axiologique entre la compréhension de la circoncision par les bioéthiciens et celle des communautés religieuses, les éthiciens religieux et laïques souffrent d'une incapacité à converser sur l'éthique de la question, à la fois en raison du cadre de référence différent de chaque partie ainsi que d'un manque de réceptivité des deux parties aux arguments avancés par d'autres. Cet essai se concentrera sur la controverse éternelle du discours éthique dans un environnement multiculturel, avec une attention particulière sur le cas où deux groupes interprètent différemment une action - et les implications normatives de cette action. À travers le cas de la circoncision masculine, je montrerai comment les éthiciens des deux côtés du débat s'expriment l'un l'autre sur le cœur de leurs arguments.

Language: en