Jésus était-il un suicide assisté ?
Christianity is largely and strongly against suicide. In fact, there seems to be an absolute proscription on self-destructive activities in this and other religions, although martyrdom is acceptable. The seeming philosophical inconsistency is whether or not Jesus's crucifixion is actually a form of suicide - assisted or not. Perhaps, the closest analogy to Jesus' Biblical death is a human being's "death by cop". At the very least, there must be a rejection of an absolute ban on taking one's own life. In response to this apparent assisted or otherwise suicide, philosophical apologists have to provide an argument for why Jesus's death has all the hallmarks of a human person's suicide, but cannot be labeled as such nor can it have the same moral classifications as any mortal's self-killing. In the end, it might be that only pure, sacrificial suicides are permissible. With more people facing dire choices in their lives, the difficult conversation as to Jesus's demise's status and what it says about the human condition is worth the controversy.
