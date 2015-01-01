Abstract

Christianity is largely and strongly against suicide. In fact, there seems to be an absolute proscription on self-destructive activities in this and other religions, although martyrdom is acceptable. The seeming philosophical inconsistency is whether or not Jesus's crucifixion is actually a form of suicide - assisted or not. Perhaps, the closest analogy to Jesus' Biblical death is a human being's "death by cop". At the very least, there must be a rejection of an absolute ban on taking one's own life. In response to this apparent assisted or otherwise suicide, philosophical apologists have to provide an argument for why Jesus's death has all the hallmarks of a human person's suicide, but cannot be labeled as such nor can it have the same moral classifications as any mortal's self-killing. In the end, it might be that only pure, sacrificial suicides are permissible. With more people facing dire choices in their lives, the difficult conversation as to Jesus's demise's status and what it says about the human condition is worth the controversy.



Le christianisme est largement et fortement contre le suicide. En fait, il semble y avoir une interdiction absolue des activités autodestructrices dans cette religion et dans d'autres, bien que le martyre soit acceptable. L'incohérence apparente est de savoir si oui ou non la crucifixion de Jésus est en fait une forme de suicide - assisté ou non. Peut-être, l'analogie la plus proche de la mort biblique de Jésus est la " mort par le flic " d'un être humain. À tout le moins, il doit y avoir un rejet d'une interdiction absolue de s'enlever la vie. En réponse à cette apparente aide ou autrement suicide, les apologistes doivent fournir un argument pour expliquer pourquoi la mort de Jésus a toutes les caractéristiques du suicide d'une personne humaine, mais ne peut pas être étiquetée comme telle ni ne peut avoir les mêmes classifications morales que n'importe auto-meurtre de mortel. En fin de compte, il se peut que seuls les suicides purs et sacrificiels soient permis. Avec plus de gens confrontés à des choix terribles dans leur vie, la conversation difficile quant à la disparition de Jésus et ce qu'il dit sur la condition humaine vaut la controverse.

