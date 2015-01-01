|
Gupta R, Pandi-Perumal SR. Sleep Vigil. 2020; 4(2): 51-53.
The year 2020 will be remembered for a cataclysmic event--i.e. the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 has personal, societal, and global health consequences. The world has stalled during this pandemic as it has compelled people to reduce their direct contact with each other and confined them in their homes, only to contact others maintaining a careful distance or through telecommunication facilities (distant socializing). This was a gross and unprecedented behavioral change. This also has changed the sleep schedule of a sizable population as evident by various surveys that report worsening of sleep quality during lockdown. It has been suggested that racial/ethnic minorities and other disadvantaged populations were disproportionately affected due to variety of reasons, such as poor living condition, poorer access to healthcare to name a few.
