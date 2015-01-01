SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Murillo-Rodriguez E, Yamamoto T, Monteiro D, Budde H, Rocha NB, Cid L, Teixeira DS, Telles-Correia D, Veras AB, Machado S, Imperatori C, Torterolo P. Sleep Vigil. 2020; 4(2): 117-123.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s41782-020-00090-9

unavailable

Demanding lifestyle characterized by extended working hours, shift work schedules as well as excessive use of mobile gadgets leads to the disruption of the circadian and homeostatic factors affecting the sleep quality of individuals. As consequence, subjects complain of suffering several sleep disorders some of them characterized by inducing excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS). Currently, the therapeutic approaches for managing EDS include medication, promotion of sleep hygiene, cognitive and behavioral therapy or using of continuous positive airway pressure machine. In this review, we propose the posology of the personalized sleep medicine by the prescription of naps for treating EDS.


