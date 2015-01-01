Abstract

Background

Most studies of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) investigate individuals who are currently self-injuring. The current study aimed to identify factors associated with continuation or cessation of NSSI from adolescence to adulthood.

Method

Adult participants (n = 724) completed an online cross-sectional survey of their experiences of NSSI in adolescence, the functions served by NSSI, and measures of current role functioning and psychological well-being.

Results

The functions of NSSI in adolescence significantly predicted cessation or continuation of NSSI in adulthood. Intrapersonal functions of NSSI increased the likelihood of ongoing self-harm, whereas interpersonal functions of NSSI increased the likelihood of cessation of self-harm in adulthood. Cessation of NSSI was also associated with increasing age and having previously received mental health treatment. Participants who had ceased NSSI in adulthood reported lower rates of psychological distress, greater life satisfaction, were more likely to be engaged in work and had achieved a higher level of education overall.

Limitations

The study was cross-sectional and relied on retrospective accounts of those participants who had ceased NSSI. The vast majority of participants were female and Australian, so generalizability beyond this population must consider this limitation.

Conclusions

Many individuals who engage in NSSI in adolescence successfully cease self-harming by adulthood. Cessation of NSSI is associated with better psychological well-being and higher role functioning. Ongoing NSSI from adolescence to adulthood is likely where NSSI serves intrapersonal functions. Clinical intervention must be a priority in such cases.

