SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Milman E, Lee SA, Neimeyer RA, Mathis AA, Jobe MC. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2020; 2: e100023.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadr.2020.100023

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
The aim of this research was to examine core belief violation and disrupted meaning making as primary cognitive processes regulating mental health during the pandemic. The study tested the hypothesis that both these cognitive processes function as mediating mechanisms, accounting for the adverse mental health effects of multiple pandemic stressors.
Methods
A survey design (N = 2380) assessed demographic variables associated with poor pandemic mental health (gender, age, ethnicity, education), direct COVID stressors (diagnosis, death), indirect COVID stressors (unemployment, increased living costs, childcare loss), core belief violation, meaning made of the pandemic, coronavirus anxiety (CA), depression, and general anxiety.

RESULTS: Core belief violation and disrupted meaning making explained the severity of depression, general anxiety, and CA to a significantly greater degree than did demographics, direct COVID stressors, and indirect COVID stressors combined. In addition, core belief violation and disrupted meaning making significantly mediated the impact of direct and indirect COVID stressors on all mental health outcomes. Specifically, each stressor was associated with increased core belief violation and decreased meaning making of the pandemic, in turn, those whose core beliefs were violated and those who made less meaning of the pandemic experienced greater depression, general anxiety, and CA.
Limitations
The use of a cross-sectional design prohibited assessment of alternative causal orders.
Conclusions
This study describes the first unifying model of pandemic mental health, establishing violation of core beliefs and the inability to make meaning of the pandemic as targets for clinical intervention in the context diverse pandemic stressors.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety; Cognitive processes; Core belief violation; COVID/pandemic stress; Depression; Meaning making

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print