Abstract

Background

In many countries, there is limited consideration of the psychological wellbeing of women during antenatal and postnatal care. Among a range of contributing factors, one practical reason is that brief, valid and reliable screening tools are not widely used to guide clinical interviews. The present study evaluated psychometric properties of three brief scales that measure recent wellbeing (the WHO-5 index), perceived stress (the PSS-10) and depression (the PHQ-9).

Methods

A prospective birth cohort study was completed in Hue City, central Vietnam with 148 pregnant women in the third trimester of pregnancy, with follow-up 3-5 months after childbirth. Moderate-to-severe antenatal depressive symptoms were used as the reference standard to validate the WHO-5 and PSS-10.

Results

Approximately one-third of the women indicated significant stress and 12% reported moderate to severe depressive symptoms during pregnancy. The WHO-5 and PSS had good internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha=0.76-0.81) and good discriminant properties against prenatal depression. Area Under the Curve (AUC) values showed good predictive validity to detect postpartum depressive symptoms for the WHO-5 [AUC=0.73, 95% CI (0.60 - 0.86)] and the PSS-10 [AUC=0.69, 95% CI (0.45 - 0.92)]. WHO-5 scores ≤ 60/100 and PSS-10 scores ≥ 20/40 provided good sensitivity (approx.83%) and fair specificity (approx.61%) to detect depression pre- and post-natally.

Conclusions

Given these satisfactory psychometric properties, brief but broad screening that includes questions about positive wellbeing and recent stress in addition to depressive symptoms should be integrated into routine psychosocial care for pregnant women in Vietnam and similar cultural contexts.

Language: en