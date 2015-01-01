Abstract

OBJECTIVE:



To reflect on the symbolic violence in the family field and the (de)structuring of adolescent habitus based on the television series Sex education.



Content synthesis:



Theoretical and reflective study based on books and articles by philosopher Pierre Bourdieu, that address the concepts of field, capital, habitus, power and symbolic violence, and the television series Sex Education, which allows a new look at the complex relationships and existing identity structures in the family context. Recognizing that symbolic violence expresses itself through manifested power relations between the dominator and the dominated, it is noticeable the incorporation and legitimization of a marginalized discourse by individuals belonging to a less empowered class, who accept this social reality in a natural way.



Conclusions:



A critical look is required on interpersonal relationships in the family context, since it is in family socialization that the incorporation and construction of the habitus of individuals begins. Besides, it is observed that symbolic violence originated in a submission environment can be as damaging as other types of visible violence, since this decisively affects the construction and development of adolescents.



Keywords : Violence; Domestic Violence; Family Relations; Parenting; Adolescent Behavior (source: Decs, BIREME).









Objetivo:



Refletir sobre a violência simbólica no campo familiar na (des)estruturaçao do habítus do adolescente a partir da série televisiva Sex educatíon.



Síntese de conteúdo:



Estudo teórico-reflexivo, tendo por base livros e artigos que demonstrem os conceitos de campo, capital, habítus, poder e violência simbólica do filósofo Pierre Bourdieu e a série de televi-sao Sex educatíon, que possibilita um novo olhar das relações complexas e das estruturações identitárias existentes no contexto familiar. Reconhecendo que a violência simbólica se expressa por meio de relações de poder manifestadas entre o dominador e o dominado, é perceptível a incorporaçao e a legitimaçao de um discurso marginalizado, por parte de indivíduos pertencentes a uma classe de menor empoderamento, aceitando essa realidade social de forma natural.



Conclusões:



Percebe-se que é necessário um olhar crítico sobre as relações interpessoais no contexto familiar, uma vez que é na sociali-zaçao familiar que se tem o início da incorporaçao e da construçao do habítus dos indivíduos, e que a violência simbólica, originada de um campo de submissao, pode ser tao prejudicial quanto os outros tipos de violência visíveis, já que afeta decisivamente a construçao e o desenvolvimento dos adolescentes.



Keywords : Violência; Violência Doméstica; Relações Familiares; Poder Familiar; Comportamento do Adolescente (fonte: Decs, BIEEME).

Language: pt