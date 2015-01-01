Abstract

This study analyzed the types of dangerous driving behaviors of buses operating in Sejong City and confirmed in which section (road) the types of dangerous driving behaviors repeatedly occurred. In addition, it was carried out for the purpose of confirming the section in which the actual civil complaint occurred by matching it with the civil complaint data of Sejong City, and to suggest policies to reduce dangerous driving behavior. As a result of analyzing the bus DTG data from October 7th to 13th, 2019, among the dangerous driving behaviors of city buses, rapid acceleration types occurred in Hannuri-daero and Saeromjungang-ro, regardless of time zone. It was analyzed that the type of rapid deceleration among the dangerous driving behaviors of village buses frequently occurs at the peak of the morning, centering on the raceway and Yeonseo-myeon. It was found that intercity buses rarely cause dangerous driving behavior. Chartered buses were analyzed to have a lot of sudden acceleration among dangerous driving behaviors, centering on National Route 1 (Sejong-ro) in Jochiwon-eup. This is considered to be due to the difference in the operating area for each bus type, and it was confirmed that the result of comparison and analysis with the actual city bus dangerous driving behavior complaints was consistent. In the future, by matching the DTG data and the bus route number, it is expected that it will be possible to conduct an analysis on which bus routes actually generate dangerous driving behavior frequently and on which road types of dangerous driving behavior. If this study is conducted, it is possible to use statistics and aggregate information for dangerous driving behaviors by road and vehicle type in Sejong City in the future, and it is expected that the distribution of occurrences by dangerous driving type in Sejong City will be confirmed.



본 연구는 세종시를 운행하는 버스(시내버스, 마을버스, 시외버스, 전세버스 등)의 위험운전행동 유형을 분석하여 어느 구간(도로)에서 위험운전행동 유형이 반복적으로 발생하는지 확인하고, 세종시 민원 자료와 매칭하여 실제 민원이 발생하는 구간이 어디인지, 위험운전행동을 감소시킬 수 있는 정책 등을 제언하는 것을 목적으로 수행되었다. 2019년 10월 7-13일까지의 버스 DTG 자료를 분석한 결과 시내버스는 위험운전행동 중 급가속 유형이 한누리대로와 새롬중앙로를 중심으로 시간대 상관없이 많이 발생하였고, 마을버스는 위험운전행동 중 급감속 유형이 전동면과 연서면을 중심으로 오전첨두에 빈번하게 발생하는 것으로 분석되었다. 시외버스는 위험운전행동이 거의 발생하지 않는 것으로 나타났다. 전세버스는 위험운전행동 중 급가속 유형이 조치원읍의 국도 1호선(세종로)을 중심으로 많이 발생하는 것으로 분석되었다. 이는 버스 유형별 운행하는 지역이 상이하기 때문으로 판단되며, 실제 시내 버스 위험운전행동 민원과 비교 분석한 결과 일치함을 확인하였다. 향후 DTG 자료와 버스 노선번호와 매칭하여 실제 어느 버스 노선에서 위험운전행동이 빈번하게 발생하는지, 어떤 도로에서 위험운전행동 유형이 발생하는지에 대한 분석 수행이 가능할 것으로 판단된다. 해당 연구가 진행된다면 향후 세종시 도로별, 차종별 위험운전행동구간 통계 및 집계 정보 활용이 가능하며, 세종시에 대한 위험운전 유형별 발생 분포에 대해 확인이 가능할 것으로 보인다.

Language: ko