Park EM, Kang J, M B, Lee SH. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2020; 38(6): 462-472.
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Society of Transportation)
unavailable
This study analyzed the types of dangerous driving behaviors of buses operating in Sejong City and confirmed in which section (road) the types of dangerous driving behaviors repeatedly occurred. In addition, it was carried out for the purpose of confirming the section in which the actual civil complaint occurred by matching it with the civil complaint data of Sejong City, and to suggest policies to reduce dangerous driving behavior. As a result of analyzing the bus DTG data from October 7th to 13th, 2019, among the dangerous driving behaviors of city buses, rapid acceleration types occurred in Hannuri-daero and Saeromjungang-ro, regardless of time zone. It was analyzed that the type of rapid deceleration among the dangerous driving behaviors of village buses frequently occurs at the peak of the morning, centering on the raceway and Yeonseo-myeon. It was found that intercity buses rarely cause dangerous driving behavior. Chartered buses were analyzed to have a lot of sudden acceleration among dangerous driving behaviors, centering on National Route 1 (Sejong-ro) in Jochiwon-eup. This is considered to be due to the difference in the operating area for each bus type, and it was confirmed that the result of comparison and analysis with the actual city bus dangerous driving behavior complaints was consistent. In the future, by matching the DTG data and the bus route number, it is expected that it will be possible to conduct an analysis on which bus routes actually generate dangerous driving behavior frequently and on which road types of dangerous driving behavior. If this study is conducted, it is possible to use statistics and aggregate information for dangerous driving behaviors by road and vehicle type in Sejong City in the future, and it is expected that the distribution of occurrences by dangerous driving type in Sejong City will be confirmed.
Language: ko