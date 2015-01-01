|
Citation
|
Jandari A, Meulders M, Desplenter S, Vandebroek M. Eur. J. Transport Infrastruct. Res. 2020; 20(4): 127-151.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Technische Universiteit Delft)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cycling is an important pillar of the global endeavor to have a more sustainable transportation system. Many papers have studied how trip and person characteristics affect selecting the bike as a transport mode but unlike other researchers, we model the probability of cycling using a binary item response model where the choice is modelled as a trade-off between the individuals' tendency to cycle and the threshold related to each cycling situation.
Language: en