Fatoki FT, Kobiowu SV. Gend. Behav. 2020; 18(3): 16483-16491.
(Copyright © 2020, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
Deviant behaviours among adolescents are associated with poor academic performance and worse health outcomes in adult life. This cross-sectional study examined the prevalence and patterns of deviant behaviours among secondary school students in southwestern Nigeria. This study was conducted among 627 male and female in-school students between ages 9 to 21 years old. The analysis was carried out at univariate, bivariate,and multivariate levels to show the association between selected individual characteristics and the risk of deviant behaviour. Factors examined were age, sex, living arrangement, religion and parental marital status.
Deviance; deviant behaviour; Nigeria; prevalence; secondary school students