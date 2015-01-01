Abstract

Deviant behaviours among adolescents are associated with poor academic performance and worse health outcomes in adult life. This cross-sectional study examined the prevalence and patterns of deviant behaviours among secondary school students in southwestern Nigeria. This study was conducted among 627 male and female in-school students between ages 9 to 21 years old. The analysis was carried out at univariate, bivariate,and multivariate levels to show the association between selected individual characteristics and the risk of deviant behaviour. Factors examined were age, sex, living arrangement, religion and parental marital status.



RESULTS showed the gender distribution of more males 67.8%) than females (37.2%). The mean age is 14.8 and standard deviation is 2.2. The study found engaging in mass protest and school riots as the most common deviant behaviour among the respondents. There is a significant association between age, sex and parental marital status and indulgence of students in deviant behaviour. Students from divorced parents engage more in deviant behaviour than those whose parents are married. The study recommends school counsellors should encourage students to deviate from deviant acts. School administration should also continuously engage the students to address their concerns and avoid unrest or mass protests.



Keywords: Deviance, deviant behaviour, secondary school students, Nigeria, prevalence

Language: en