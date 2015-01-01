Abstract

Since the declaration of the state of emergency and the subsequent national lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa has experienced a spike in gender-based violence (GBV). Although social work plays a significant role in addressing GBV and disasters, it remains under-utilised during the pandemic. Moreover, there is a dearth of research concerning social work and disasters in South Africa. Through a review of literature, this paper aims to explore the field of social work in addressing gender-based violence during COVID- 19. Given the paucity of literature concerning the role of social work during the pandemic, this paper concludes that social work must be used as a useful resource to address GBV during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social workers could use this time to gain new knowledge regarding its preparedness and response to the pandemic. Additionally, this period could be an opportunity to assess government responses and initiatives in addressing GBV, lessons learnt and develop strategies that respond to women's needs. It is also important to build the capacity of social workers and the government in appreciating the specific needs of women, specifically offering appropriate protection and services in the context of the corona virus pandemic.

Key Terms: gender-based violence, COVID-19, social work

