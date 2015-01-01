Abstract

This paper explores ways and means through which gender-based abuses and harassment in African homes could be mitigated within the Covid-19 pandemic. The paper is both conceptual and empirical in nature. Document study and interviewing techniques were used to collect data from three perpetrators of gender-based violence and harassment and the other three victims of such gendered violence. Research findings revealed that firstly, lack of adequate expansion of economic opportunities to females, contributes to the abuse and harassment by the male gender. Secondly, the absence of socialising the girl and the boy differently, has a share in the abuses and harassment. Thirdly, general lack of gender transformation and representation in a society, contributes to the abuses and harassment by the male folk. Fourthly, remaining hostages to the inherited past patriarchy, is having a share to the abuses and harassment. Fifthly, the breakdown of relationships and trust between men and women, is behind the experienced gender-based abuses and harassment in African homes. Lastly, lack of comprehensive coordinated efforts directed at breaking gender stereotypes to achieve gender equality, has a share in this challenge of abuses and harassment of women. As part of the conclusion, the researcher recommends for the intensification of the psycho-social support for both the female and the male genders in the households. In addition, the researcher recommends for dealing with the underlying reasons for the existing gender-based abuses and harassment, in African households within the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the researcher recommends for the disruption of the ways of thinking in African society that uphold masculine power in homes.

Keywords: Abuses, Economic Opportunities, Gender transformation, Harassment, Socialisation

