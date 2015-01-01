Abstract

Feminism has always altered predominant perspectives in a wide range of areas within Western society, ranging from culture to law. Feminist activists have campaigned for women's legal rights to be recognised in society, rights such as rights of contract, property rights, and voting rights. Inclusive were women's rights to bodily integrity and autonomy, objectives such as the right for abortion, and reproductive rights (including access to contraception and quality prenatal care) which were also key. Moreover, there has been a call for the protection of women and girls from domestic violence, sexual harassment, and rape; for workplace rights, including maternity leave and equal pay; against misogyny; and gender-based discrimination against women. Looking at all the rights it has advocated for, Feminism seems to have overlooked seeking rights for believing in and respecting the abilities and talents of women as well as acknowledging women's contributions to society. This oversight has led to women not trusting each other and seeing each other from a racial social lens as feminism on its own never seemed to affect all areas. From this point, thestudy seeks to find the difference between feminism and womanism and what the position of a black female in the scenario is. From the findings, the study will conclude by coming up with an African philosophical model that can promote unison amongst women irrespective of their ideologies.



KeyWords: Feminism, African Womanism, liberalism, and gender-based roles, ubuntu

Language: en