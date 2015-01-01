Abstract

Suicide ideation and attempts are associated with an increased risk for completed suicide. This study explores the factors contributing to suicidal ideation among police officers. A phenomenological design was used, and data collected through individual unstructured interviews. Purposive sampling was used to select six police stations and police officers. After receiving permission for the study, police officers were given reasons for the study, and verbal informed consent was obtained. Twelve police officers proved to be sufficient to reach data saturation. Data was analysed using Tesch's method. The findings revealed domestic violence related to financial problems, lack of partner support, contravening the law, not sharing problems and staff shortage. Strategies to enhance openness among police officers should be developed to relieve the stress that could lead to depression. Police officers should be counselled to appreciate and manage their salaries. Furthermore, more staff should be hired to avoid overtime work.

Keywords: Police officers, risk factors, suicide ideation, suicide

Language: en