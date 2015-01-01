Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in children, adolescents, and young adults ages 10-34 and the rates continue to rise in the USA. An estimated 30-60% of Psychiatry Residents experience patient suicide during their training. This study aimed to understand trainee and supervisor experiences after the suicide of a patient in order to better inform the supervision and response to such an event.



METHOD: Twenty-seven participants were identified by criterion sampling and recruited from General Psychiatry residency, Consultation Liaison fellowship, and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry fellowship training programs in the New England region of the USA. Semi-structured interviews of trainees and supervisors were conducted and analyzed using inductive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The death of a patient by suicide was described as a notable event with a significant impact on the professional lives of the participants. The event was typically characterized as having an immediate emotional impact, led to changes in self-efficacy, and a sense of responsibility for the patient's death. Responses to suicide were influenced by modifiable factors such as (1) unpreparedness of individuals, program, and institution and (2) mediating/complicating factors, including the credibility of the supervisor, societal expectations, and specific patient characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS: The death of a patient is a personal and emotional experience for the psychiatrist, for which they do not consistently feel well prepared. The institutional response may be misaligned, more analytical in character and prioritize assessment of risk. There is significant room to improve supervision and preparedness for the death of a patient by suicide.

