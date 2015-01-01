Abstract

Haptic shared control is used to manage the control authority allocation between a human and an autonomous agent in semi-autonomous driving. Existing haptic shared control schemes, however, do not take full consideration of the human agent. To fill this research gap, this study presents a haptic shared control scheme that adapts to a human operator's workload, eyes on road and input torque in real time. We conducted human-in-the-loop experiments with 24 participants. In the experiment, a human operator and an autonomy module for navigation shared the control of a simulated notional High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at a fixed speed. At the same time, the human operator performed a target detection task. The autonomy could be either adaptive or non-adaptive to the above-mentioned human factors.



RESULTS indicate that the adaptive haptic control scheme resulted in significantly lower workload, higher trust in autonomy, better driving task performance and smaller control effort.

Language: en