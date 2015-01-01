|
Citation
|
Luo R, Weng Y, Wang Y, Jayakumar P, Brudnak MJ, Paul V, Desaraju VR, Stein JL, Ersal T, Yang XJ. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 152: e105968.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Haptic shared control is used to manage the control authority allocation between a human and an autonomous agent in semi-autonomous driving. Existing haptic shared control schemes, however, do not take full consideration of the human agent. To fill this research gap, this study presents a haptic shared control scheme that adapts to a human operator's workload, eyes on road and input torque in real time. We conducted human-in-the-loop experiments with 24 participants. In the experiment, a human operator and an autonomy module for navigation shared the control of a simulated notional High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at a fixed speed. At the same time, the human operator performed a target detection task. The autonomy could be either adaptive or non-adaptive to the above-mentioned human factors.
Language: en