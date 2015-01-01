|
Ding H, Sze NN, Guo Y, Li H. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 153: e106014.
Despite the recognized environmental and health benefits of cycling, bicyclists are vulnerable to severe injuries and mortalities in the road crashes. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to identify the possible factors that may affect the bicycle crash risk. However, reliable estimates of bicycle exposure are often not available for the safety risk evaluation of different entities. The objective of this study is to advance the estimation of exposure in the bicycle safety analysis, using the detailed origin-destination data of each trip of the London public bicycle rental system. Two approaches including shortest path method (SPM) and weighted shortest path method (WSPM) are proposed to model the bicycle path choice and to estimate the bicycle distance traveled (BDT). Then, the bicycle crash frequency models that adopt BDTs as the exposure estimated using SPM and three WSPMs are developed. Three exposure measures including bicycle trips, bicycle time traveled (BTT), and BDT are assessed.
Language: en
Bicycle safety; Exposure; Bicycle crash prediction model; Bicycle distance traveled; Shortest path method