Abstract

Despite the recognized environmental and health benefits of cycling, bicyclists are vulnerable to severe injuries and mortalities in the road crashes. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to identify the possible factors that may affect the bicycle crash risk. However, reliable estimates of bicycle exposure are often not available for the safety risk evaluation of different entities. The objective of this study is to advance the estimation of exposure in the bicycle safety analysis, using the detailed origin-destination data of each trip of the London public bicycle rental system. Two approaches including shortest path method (SPM) and weighted shortest path method (WSPM) are proposed to model the bicycle path choice and to estimate the bicycle distance traveled (BDT). Then, the bicycle crash frequency models that adopt BDTs as the exposure estimated using SPM and three WSPMs are developed. Three exposure measures including bicycle trips, bicycle time traveled (BTT), and BDT are assessed.



RESULTS indicate that the bicycle crash frequency models that incorporate the BDTs using WSPM have superior model fit. Moreover, the bicycle crash frequency model that incorporate the BDTs as the exposure outperforms those that incorporate the bicycle trips and BTT as the exposures.



FINDINGS of current study are indicative to the development of bicycle crash frequency model. Moreover, it should enhance the understanding on the roles of environmental, traffic and bicyclist factors in bicycle crash risk, based on appropriate estimates of bicycle exposures. Therefore, it should be useful to the transport planners and engineers for the development of bicycle infrastructures that can improve the overall bicycle safety in the long run.

