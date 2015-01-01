Abstract

Sir, I have found an increase in patients disclosing to me how COVID-19 has affected their lives, hearing many harrowing tales of loss of husbands, jobs and houses. Further to this, an article recently published in the BMJ reported the potential increase of suicide rates from 1% to 145%, due to the surrounding effects of COVID-19.1



As a newly qualified dentist in foundation training, I felt that not enough emphasis has been put on suicide prevention. As dental professionals, we need to be acutely aware of early warning signs and risks of suicide. As we create a rapport with our patients and see some patients regularly, it may be easier for us to note changes in patterns of behaviour. Now more than ever, this knowledge on suicide prevention could be invaluable to us and our communities.



Due to the unique current circumstances, we may be the only source of human interaction that some patients have, possibly being the only medical professionals they have seen face-to-face for some time. I suggest that...

