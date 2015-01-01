|
Citation
|
Reccord C, Power N, Hatfield K, Karaivanov Y, Mulay S, Wilson M, Pollock N. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Différences de la Mortalité Par Suicide en Milieu Rural-Urbain: Une Étude Observationnelle à Terre-Neuve et Labrador, Canada
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide rates are higher in rural compared to urban areas. Although this pattern appears to be driven by higher rates among men, there is limited evidence about the characteristics of rural people who die by suicide in Canada. The objective of this study was to examine the demographics, manner of death, and social and clinical antecedents of people who died by suicide in rural areas compared to urban areas.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; suicide; rural; medical examiner; routinely collected data