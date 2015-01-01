Abstract

Rapid-acting interventions for the suicide crisis have the potential to transform treatment. In addition, recent innovations in suicide research methods may similarly expand our understanding of the psychological and neurobiological correlates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. This review discusses the limitations and challenges associated with current methods of suicide risk assessment and presents new techniques currently being developed to measure rapid changes in suicidal thoughts and behavior. These novel assessment strategies include ecological momentary assessment, digital phenotyping, cognitive and implicit bias metrics, and neuroimaging paradigms and analysis methodologies to identify neural circuits associated with suicide risk. This review is intended to both describe the current state of our ability to assess rapid changes in suicide risk as well as to explore future directions for clinical, neurobiological, and computational markers research in suicide-focused clinical trials.

Language: en