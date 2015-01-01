SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang M, Chen P, Li H, Kemp AH, Zhang W. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e622914.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2020.622914

PMID

33574784

Abstract

Accumulating research has identified the interactive effects of catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) gene Val158Met polymorphism and environmental factors on aggression. However, available evidence was mainly based upon correlational design, which yields mixed findings concerning who (Val vs. Met carriers) are more affected by environmental conditions and has been challenged for the low power of analyses on gene-environment interaction. Drawing on a mixed design, we scrutinized how COMT Val158Met polymorphism (between-group variable) impacts on aggression, assessed by hostility, aggressive motivation, and aggressive behavior, under different social conditions (exclusion vs. inclusion, within-group variable) in a sample of 70 Chinese male undergraduate students. We found that both Val/Val homozygote and Met alleles carriers showed differences in the feelings of hostility and aggressive motivation under conditions of exclusion versus inclusion, but these differences were more pronounced for Met allele carriers. These findings implied that COMT Val158Met polymorphism did not respond to environmental stimuli in an all-or-none way and shed light on the importance of examining the gene-environment interaction using a mixed design.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; COMT Val158Met polymorphism; mixed experimental design; rs4680; social exclusion and inclusion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print