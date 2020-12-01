SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cortés S, Martínez-Gutiérrez MS, Jiménez SA. Gac. Sanit. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.gaceta.2020.12.029

unavailable

Chile's October 2019 popular revolt has again made human rights violations visible in the context of mass mobilizations. In terms of damage to the population's health, multiple eye injuries produced by kinetic impact projectiles and tear bombs against people were reported, leading to an outbreak of unpublished eye injuries worldwide. There was excessive use of chemical weapons, and the totality of the chemicals used has not been transparent. The impact on mental health, especially of the population who lived during dictatorship in the 1970s, is uncertain and, health care was overwhelmed in the most vulnerable geographic areas. It is urgent to establish a timely and transparent system for monitoring such lesions and transparent all chemical compounds in tear-tearing and the composition of kinetic impact projectiles.


Language: es

Armas químicas; Bombas lacrimógenas; Chemical weapons; Chile; Derechos humanos; Human rights; Kinetic impact projectiles; Proyectiles de impacto cinético; Tear bombs

