Abstract

PURPOSE: It is estimated that 15.7% of people aged 60 years and older were subjected to some form of Elder Mistreatment (EM) globally (Yon et al., 2017). In the USA, as many as 1 in 24 EM cases are left unidentified by professionals, with a 300% increased mortality risk for older adults who do not receive help (National Center on Elder Abuse, n.d.; Dong, 2009). Current methods of screening tend to miss less obvious signs of EM and may discourage older adults from disclosing EM, due to either a lack of understanding of what constitutes mistreatment or fear of retaliation from the perpetrator.



METHOD: Our approach shifts the focus of EM identification to the older adults themselves through an automated tablet-based tool. The Virtual cOaching in making Informed Choices on Elder Mistreatment Self-Disclosure (VOICES) tool includes various multimedia components such as videos, audio, and animations designed to educate and enhance screening. Patients screened as positive are guided through a Brief Negotiated Interview (BNI) utilizing motivational interviewing to assist in self-identification (recognize that they are experiencing elder mistreatment) or self-disclosure (inform others about their elder mistreatment experiences). During tool development, we conducted a qualitative study to evaluate the perceived value and likelihood of adopting a tablet-based approach to facilitate screening and self-disclosure of EM in the ED. We held 3 focus groups with stakeholders, including 24 adults 60 years or over, 2 social workers, 2 caregivers, and 2 ED clinicians. We used the findings from the focus groups and User-Centered Design approach (UCD) to develop the tablet-based screening tool. Once the tool was ready, we tested its usability and acceptability with 14 older adults.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: Focus group participants supported use of a tablet-based tool to screen for EM, indicating that digital screening benefits from feelings of privacy and anonymity. On a 7-point Likert scale ranging from "1=Very Comfortable" to "7=Very Uncomfortable", older adults scored 2.8 on average for whether they would feel comfortable using a tablet device to screen for EM. Prominent suggestions made by older adults included using a female voice for the tool narrator, larger font size, more multimedia, headphones for privacy; and having someone available during screening for assistance if needed. Participants indicated that it is difficult for older adults experiencing EM to ask for help and that any type of mistreatment screening would be helpful. They also highlighted the need to explain community resources available to older adults once EM is disclosed, especially resources offering help to the caregiver. Participants of the usability evaluation rated the tool a mean score of 86.6 (median= 88.8, iQR =18.1) on the System Usability Scale (SUS), far above the benchmark SUS score of 68, which indicates that the system is "good" or "acceptable" (Bangor et al., 2008). Shifting the focus from the provider to the older adult may encourage self-disclosure of EM by addressing major barriers to traditional screening processes. In summary, this study supported the use of self-administered automated tablet-based screening for EM. Participants generally believed that the use of digital health tools to facilitate the screening process would be beneficial in the ED setting.

