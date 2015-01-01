Abstract

A key objective of Pakistan's family planning program has been to increase awareness of the benefits of a small family. Despite five decades of effort, family size ideals of four children persist. Research suggests a preference for large families and many sons is driven by an economic and gender order that situates sons, and subsequent large families, as a form of financial and social capital. We argue an additional factor promoting large family size in Pakistan is precarity. Drawing upon 13 months' of ethnographic work from a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, our data show our respondents' preference for large families with several sons was a rational response to precarity, created by economic insecurity and persistent conflict. While child mortality has reduced, the risk of an untimely conflict-related death of adult sons remains high and continues to play a crucial role in our respondents' family size calculations. Our research contributes to the body of literature listing the forces pushing large family sizes and provides an additional explanation for Pakistan's stagnating modern contraceptive prevalence rate. It also provides policy direction for reducing Pakistan's high fertility rate, suggesting a need to address the upstream factors that contribute to the continuing need for large families.

Language: en