Ehsani JP, Kinnear N. Inj. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
unavailable
This commentary examines the available evidence of the safety benefit for current approaches to driver education and licensing for teenagers, and describes a number of promising alternatives that could complement existing approaches pre-licensure. These include strengthening graduated driver licensing requirements during the learner permit stage, validating online driver education, and introducing hazard perception training. During the licensing phase, driver testing could include hazard perception testing and be supplemented by simulated driving to screen teenagers who are likely to fail the behind the wheel test. Post-licensure, parent-teen driving agreements and driver monitoring technologies represent two underutilized, but potentially effective interventions to reduce teenagers' crash risk during independent driving. As states consider changes to the driver education and licensing process in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, policy makers and practitioners could take the opportunity to update their policies and implement state-of-the-art approaches to prevent motor crashes, which persist as the leading cause of death for young people.
Language: en
adolescent; education; policy; driver