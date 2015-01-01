|
Citation
|
van Hoof J, Marston HR. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e1644.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The number of older adults is increasing rapidly, and this demographic shift places an increased level of strain and tension on the various international healthcare and welfare systems. The vast majority of older adults wish to age in place. Many make use of long-term care services, including homecare, rehabilitation services, and social support, as well as home modifications and technology, although, contrary to popular belief, this is not the majority of older people. One way to support older people to live the lives they wish to live is through the Age-Friendly Cities and Communities initiative, a world-wide programme launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2007 [1] in order to make cities more tuned to the needs and requirements of older citizens [2,3,4]. The World Health Organization defines Age-Friendly Cities and Communities as follows: "In an age-friendly community, policies, services and structures related to the physical and social environment are designed to support and enable older people to "age actively"--that is, to live in security, enjoy good health and continue to participate fully in society" [5].
Language: en