Abstract

In this article, an analysis of the existing literature is carried out. It focused on the netiquette (country, date, objectives, methodological design, main variables, sample details, and measurement methods) included in the Web of Science and Scopus databases. This systematic review of the literature has been developed entirely according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews (PRISMA). The initial search yielded 53 results, of which 18 exceeded the inclusion criteria and were analyzed in detail. These results show that this is a poorly defined line of research, both in theory and in practice. There is a need to update the theoretical framework and an analysis of the empirical proposals, whose samples are supported by students or similar. Knowing, understanding, and analyzing netiquette is a necessity in a society in which information and communication technologies (ICT) have changed the way of socializing and communicating. A new reality in which there is cyber-bullying, digital scams, fake news, and haters on social networks.

