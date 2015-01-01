SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hutka P, Krivosova M, Muchova Z, Tonhajzerova I, Hamrakova A, Mlyncekova Z, Mokry J, Ondrejka I. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2021; 22(3): e1333.

(Copyright © 2021, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)

10.3390/ijms22031333

unavailable

Sleep problems are frequently associated with the principal diagnostic criteria for many mental disorders. Alterations in the sleep of depressive patients are of high clinical significance because continuous sleep problems raise the chance of relapse, recurrence, or suicide, as well as the need for augmenting medications. Most antidepressants have been proven to influence the sleep architecture. While some classes of antidepressants improve sleep, others may cause sleep impairment. The successful treatment of depressive disorder also requires an understanding of the effects of antidepressants on sleep. This article briefly reviews the physiology of sleep and the typical alterations in the sleep architecture in depressive patients and updates the different effects of the majority of antidepressants including novel drugs in clinical practice on sleep. The summary of the updated scientific findings of the relationship between depression and sleep disturbances could be clinically beneficial in choosing the best medication for depressive patients with concurrent sleep disorders.


Language: en

depression; sleep; antidepressants; depressive disorder; polysomnography

