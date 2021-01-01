|
Burrell LV, Mehlum L, Qin P. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 283: 325-328.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have found that people who have lost a parent to external causes of death during childhood and adolescence have increased risks of psychosocial sequelae. However, we lack information on the potential co-occurrence of these problems. This study aims to investigate the co-occurrence of psychiatric disorders, deliberate self-harm (DSH) hospitalization, and high school non-completion in people who have lost a parent to external causes of death during childhood and adolescence compared to people who have not experienced such loss.
Childhood; Psychiatric disorders; Co-occurrence; Deliberate self-harm; Educational attainment; Parental bereavement