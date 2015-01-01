Abstract

University students face high levels of stress-related factors, such as an unfamiliar environment, challenging workload, and uncertainty about their ability to succeed. Participants: A total of 370 students in Qatar who consented to participate between February 2017 and February 2018.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study assessed perceived stress [using a validated 4-point perceived stress scale (PSS-4)], as well as diet, exercise, body mass index, sleep, and life satisfaction.



RESULTS: Among students aged 18-39 (mean = 20.1 ± 3.0 years), PSS-4 scores varied between 0 and 16 (mean = 7.4 ± 3.4). Elevated stress was significantly associated with female sex, country of origin, residing off-campus, eating when bored, lack of self-discipline, disturbed sleep, and low levels of life satisfaction. Furthermore, students with PSS-4 scores above the median level were 2.3 times likelier to report difficulty concentrating on academic work.



CONCLUSION: Elevated stress levels are present in university students in Qatar. Strengthening coping skills may improve health and academic performance.

