Cheema S, Maisonneuve P, Abraham A, Chaabna K, Tom A, Ibrahim H, Mushannen T, Yousuf W, Lowenfels AB, Mamtani R. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
University students face high levels of stress-related factors, such as an unfamiliar environment, challenging workload, and uncertainty about their ability to succeed. Participants: A total of 370 students in Qatar who consented to participate between February 2017 and February 2018.
Language: en
university students; risk factors; stress; Mental health; Middle East