SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cheema S, Maisonneuve P, Abraham A, Chaabna K, Tom A, Ibrahim H, Mushannen T, Yousuf W, Lowenfels AB, Mamtani R. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1865979

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

University students face high levels of stress-related factors, such as an unfamiliar environment, challenging workload, and uncertainty about their ability to succeed. Participants: A total of 370 students in Qatar who consented to participate between February 2017 and February 2018.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study assessed perceived stress [using a validated 4-point perceived stress scale (PSS-4)], as well as diet, exercise, body mass index, sleep, and life satisfaction.

RESULTS: Among students aged 18-39 (mean = 20.1 ± 3.0 years), PSS-4 scores varied between 0 and 16 (mean = 7.4 ± 3.4). Elevated stress was significantly associated with female sex, country of origin, residing off-campus, eating when bored, lack of self-discipline, disturbed sleep, and low levels of life satisfaction. Furthermore, students with PSS-4 scores above the median level were 2.3 times likelier to report difficulty concentrating on academic work.

CONCLUSION: Elevated stress levels are present in university students in Qatar. Strengthening coping skills may improve health and academic performance.


Language: en

Keywords

university students; risk factors; stress; Mental health; Middle East

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print