Citation

Davis CN, Dash GF, Miller MB, Slutske WS. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2021.1880415

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The role of simultaneous alcohol and marijuana (SAM) use in the experience of blackouts among college students is unclear. To clarify discrepancies, the current study evaluated whether the association between SAM user status and blackouts was moderated by high-intensity drinking (HID). Participants and Methods: College students (N = 1,224; 63.7% female) reported on their past year experiences of blackout, marijuana use, SAM use, and HID (i.e., drinking at least twice the binge threshold).

RESULTS: SAM users had more past year blackouts than non-SAM users, but this effect was only significant among SAM users who had engaged in HID in the past year (nonbinge: F ((5,37)) = 0.50, p = 0.49; binge: F ((5,138)) = 0.23, p = 0.63; HID: F ((5,328)) = 4.52, p = 0.03).

CONCLUSIONS: Effects of SAM user status on the experience of alcohol-related blackouts may be limited to individuals who engage in HID.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol use; marijuana use; blackout; high intensity drinking; simultaneous alcohol and marijuana use

