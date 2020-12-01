SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jasani G, Gaddis GM. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jemermed.2020.12.012

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Emergency departments (EDs) make themselves available to the public 24 hours per day, every day. Although this availability is crucial to its role in the health care system, it also presents unique security challenges for any ED. Determining the appropriate balance between openness vs. security is one of the most consequential decisions that the leadership of any ED must make. Unfortunately, no clearly defined guidelines or standards of practice yet exist to inform the creation and execution of effective ED security policies...


Language: en
