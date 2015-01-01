Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Over half of outpatient visits are due to physical symptoms; yet, the significance of symptoms in relation to older people's wellbeing and prognosis has gained very little research attention.



OBJECTIVES: This study aims to analyze the prognostic value of symptom burden, derived from symptom count and frequency, in an older cohort aged 75 to 95. We also explore the association between symptom burden and psychological wellbeing.



DESIGN: Randomly assigned cohorts of community-dwelling people aged 75-95 filled in the postal questionnaire of the Helsinki Aging Study in 2009. SETTING: Community-based, postal questionnaires (survey response rate 74%). PARTICIPANTS: 1583 community-dwelling people aged 75-95 in the urban Helsinki area. Main outcomes and measures: The inquired symptoms were dizziness, back pain, joint pain, chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, leg pain when walking, loss of appetite, and urinary incontinence. Symptom burden was calculated according to the number of symptoms and their frequency (score range: 0-8). The participants were subdivided into four groups according to their symptom burden. Mortality data was extracted from the Finnish Population Register in 2014. Psychological wellbeing (PWB) was measured using the validated PWB score.



RESULTS: Of 1583 participants, 18% reported no symptoms over the past 2 weeks (Group 0), 31% scored 0.5-1 in the symptom burden score (Group 1), 23% scored 1.5-2 (Group 2), and 28% scored 2.5-8 (Group 3). There was a linear relationship between symptom burden and comorbidities, functional status, falls, and PWB. The groups showed a significant difference in 5-year mortality, even adjusted for age, sex, and comorbidities: Group 1 1.18, 95% CI 0.84-1.66; Group 2 1.63, 95% CI 1.15-2.31, and Group 3 2.08, 95% CI 1.49-2.91 compared to Group 0 (p for linearity <0.001).



CONCLUSION and relevance: Symptom burden is associated with higher mortality and lower PWB independent of comorbidities in community-dwelling people aged 75-95. We conclude that somatic symptoms need to be assessed when examining the general health status of an aging patient. Self-reported symptoms seem to convey information about health that cannot be derived from medical diagnoses only.

Language: en