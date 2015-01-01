|
Henehan ER, Jernigan DH, Ross CS. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2021; 82(1): 55-59.
(Copyright © 2021, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
OBJECTIVE: A growing body of research suggests that exposure to alcohol advertising increases the risk of alcohol-related adverse health consequences among underage populations. The alcohol industry has voluntary advertising guidelines to restrict the placement of alcohol advertisements only to media in which youth younger than age 21 comprise no more than 28.4% of the audience. However, the current guidelines do not account for variations in exposure among subpopulations of underage television viewers. Most youth exposure to alcohol advertising in traditional media in the United States comes from advertisements placed on cable television. Therefore, this study assessed trends among underage populations in per capita alcohol advertising exposure on cable television programs.
