Abstract

The purpose of this theoretical article is to analyze the utility of postcolonial and Indigenous feminist frameworks in informing nursing research and practice specific to addressing intimate partner violence (IPV) in the lives of Indigenous women. Prevailing feminist narratives of the 20th century focused overwhelmingly on patriarchy as the sole source of oppression against women and root cause of IPV. These narratives failed to consider the complex historical ways in which patriarchy intersected with colonialism and racism to produce violence, affecting the contemporary realities of Indigenous women. In contrast, postcolonial and Indigenous feminist frameworks consider the colonial history that has disempowered Indigenous women and their nations over centuries of settler occupation. Situating IPV within historical, legal, social, and political contexts can unmask how current research and health care discourses may continue to constrain, rather than improve, access, care, and services for Indigenous victims of IPV.

Language: en