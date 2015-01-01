Abstract

Hemiplegic gait is the most common sequela of stroke. Patients with hemiplegic gait are at a risk of falling because of poor balance. The theory of cognitive-motor networks paved the way for a new field of research. However, the mechanism of the relationship of cognition with gait or posture control networks is unclear because of the dynamic characteristics of walking and changing postures. To explore differences in the balance function and fall risk between patients with and without cognitive impairment after stroke, we utilized the Berg balance scale, Timed "Up and Go" test, and 10 m walking test. Patients were divided into two groups: the observation group (16 patients, female 6 and male 10), comprising patients with cognitive impairment after stroke, and the control group (16 patients, female 7 and male 9), comprising patients without cognitive impairment after stroke. We found that patients with cognitive impairment had worse balance function and a higher risk of falls. They needed a longer time to turn around or sit down. Our findings indicated that posture control in turning around and sitting down required more cognitive resources in daily life.

Language: en