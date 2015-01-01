Abstract

Inhibitory control relies on attention, inhibition, and other functions that are integrated across neural networks in an interactive manner. Functional MRI studies have provided excellent spatial mapping of the involved regions. However, finer temporal resolution is needed to capture the underlying neural dynamics and the pattern of their functional contributions. Here, we used anatomically-constrained magnetoencephalography (aMEG) which combines MEG with structural MRI to examine how the spatial ("where") and temporal ("when") processing stages and interregional co-oscillations unfold in real time to contribute to inhibitory control. Healthy participants completed a modified Go/NoGo paradigm in which a subset of stimuli was modified to be visually salient (SAL). Compared to the non-modified condition, the SAL manipulation facilitated response withholding on NoGo trials and hindered responding to Go stimuli, reflecting attentional capture effectuated by an orienting response to SAL stimuli. aMEG source estimates indicate SAL stimuli elicited the attentional "circuit breaker" effect through early activity within a right-lateralized network centered around the lateral temporal cortex with additional activity in the pre-supplementary motor area (preSMA) and anterior insula (aINS/FO). Activity of the bilateral inferior frontal cortex responded specifically to inhibitory demands and was generally unaffected by the attentional manipulation. In contrast, early aINS/FO activity was sensitive to stimulus salience while subsequent activity was specific to inhibitory control. Activity estimated to the medial prefrontal cortex including the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex and preSMA reflected an integrative role that was sensitive to both inhibitory and attentional stimulus properties. At the level of neurofunctional networks, neural synchrony in the theta band (4-7Hz) revealed interactions between principal cortical regions subserving attentional and inhibitory processes. Together, these results underscore the dynamic, integrative processing stages underlying response inhibition.

