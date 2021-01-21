SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cama SF, Fosbenner S. Pediatr. Ann. 2021; 50(2): e72-e76.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/19382359-20210121-01

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a relatively common occurrence in youth, and pediatricians must be prepared to address this behavior in their patients in an open and nonjudgmental way. Although NSSI is done without suicidal intent, its occurrence does increase the risk for suicide and is often found with other diagnosable psychiatric conditions. Screening for NSSI should be accompanied by screening for suicidal ideation and comorbid psychiatric disorders to ensure that the patient's current risk is properly assessed and that they have access to the right resources and treatments. This article is a primer for primary care pediatricians for how to talk about and address NSSI in their patients. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(2):e72-e76.].


Language: en
