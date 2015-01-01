SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jung SJ, Lim SS, Yoon JH. PLoS One 2021; 16(2): e0244596.

(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0244596

AIMS: We explored the association between influenza epidemic and suicide mortality rates in a large population using a time-series regression of 13-year mortality data in South Korea.

METHODS: Weekly suicide mortalities and influenza-like illness (ILI) were analyzed using time series regression. Regression coefficient for suicide mortality based on percentage change of ILI was calculated using a quasi-Poisson regression. Non-linear distributed lag models with quadratic function up to 24 weeks were constructed.

RESULTS: The association between ILI and suicide mortality increased significantly up to 8 weeks post-influenza diagnosis. A significant positive association between ILI and suicide mortality was observed from 2009, when a novel influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 virus provoked a worldwide pandemic. No meaningful association between these factors was observed before 2009.

CONCLUSION: There was a significant positive relationship between ILI and suicide mortality after 2009, when a novel influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 virus provoked a worldwide pandemic.


