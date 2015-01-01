Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a risk factor for various conditions, including suicide. Considering the high prevalence of fear of falling in the elderly, its association with depression requires examination. This study investigated the relationship between depressive symptoms and fear of falling and falling-induced daily activity restrictions in Koreans aged 60 years or above.



METHODS: Data from the 2006 to 2018 Korean Longitudinal Study of Ageing were used. Depressive symptoms were measured using the 10-item Centre for Epidemiological Studies Depression (CES-D 10) scale. The general characteristics of the study population were analysed using Chi-square tests. The relationship between the dependent and independent variables were investigated using the generalised estimating equation (GEE) model.



RESULTS: Of the 2933 study participants, 1086 (37.0%) reported fear of falling but no related restrictions in daily activities, and 399 (13.6%) reported fear of falling plus such restrictions. Compared to individuals without fear of falling, participants with fear of falling but no related activity restriction (odds ratio (OR) 2.08, 95% CI 1.94-2.23) and activity limitations (OR 2.51, 95% CI 2.28-2.75) showed higher likelihoods of depressive symptoms in a stepwise manner after adjustment.



CONCLUSION: Fear of falling and its induced daily activity restrictions were associated with a higher likelihood of depressive symptoms in older adults. The findings infer the need to implement preventive and moderating measures to address fear of falling and its related negative health effects.

