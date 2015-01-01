Abstract

Adults and young people with somatoform disorders and somatic symptoms retrospectively report high rates of sexual abuse. We aimed to assess somatic symptoms in young people in the aftermath of a sexual assault and to document links with assault characteristics, with psychopathology and with related functional impairment. This was a prospective cohort study of adolescents seen in specialized clinics in London in the first 6 weeks following a sexual assault and at 4-5 months follow-up. We enquired about somatic symptoms (headaches, abdominal pain and sickness) pre and post assault, and we assessed psychiatric disorders and functional impairment at follow-up using validated scales. Information was obtained on 94 females (mean age 15.6, SD 1.3). There was a statistically significant increase in the number of adolescents reporting somatic symptoms at 4-5-month follow-up (65/94, 69%) (p = 0.035), compared with estimated pre-assault rates (52/94, 55%) and a significant increase in somatic symptoms at follow-up among the victims of violent sexual abuse (p < .001). Subjects with somatic symptoms at follow-up had significant higher rates of psychiatric disorders - especially generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder and major depressive disorders - as well as lower psychosocial functioning (p < 0.01), than those without somatic symptoms.

Language: en