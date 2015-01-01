|
Citation
|
Casanovas M, Kramer T, Clarke V, Goddard A, M Elena G, Khadr S. Psychol. Health Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adults and young people with somatoform disorders and somatic symptoms retrospectively report high rates of sexual abuse. We aimed to assess somatic symptoms in young people in the aftermath of a sexual assault and to document links with assault characteristics, with psychopathology and with related functional impairment. This was a prospective cohort study of adolescents seen in specialized clinics in London in the first 6 weeks following a sexual assault and at 4-5 months follow-up. We enquired about somatic symptoms (headaches, abdominal pain and sickness) pre and post assault, and we assessed psychiatric disorders and functional impairment at follow-up using validated scales. Information was obtained on 94 females (mean age 15.6, SD 1.3). There was a statistically significant increase in the number of adolescents reporting somatic symptoms at 4-5-month follow-up (65/94, 69%) (p = 0.035), compared with estimated pre-assault rates (52/94, 55%) and a significant increase in somatic symptoms at follow-up among the victims of violent sexual abuse (p < .001). Subjects with somatic symptoms at follow-up had significant higher rates of psychiatric disorders - especially generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder and major depressive disorders - as well as lower psychosocial functioning (p < 0.01), than those without somatic symptoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; abdominal pain; headache; sexual abuse; somatic symptoms