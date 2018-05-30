|
Lo CWT, Brodie MA, Tsang WWN, Yan CH, Lam PL, Chan CM, Lord SR, Wong AYL. Trials 2021; 22(1): e129.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: The rate of falls in patients after total knee arthroplasty (TKA) is high and related to lower limb muscle weakness and poor balance control. However, since routine post-TKA rehabilitation is uncommon, it is paramount to explore alternative strategies to enhance balance and physical functioning in post-TKA patients. As Tai Chi is a proven strategy for improving balance in older people, the proposed study aims to determine the feasibility and acceptability of a 12-week community-based post-TKA multimodal Tai Chi program and to collect preliminary data with respect to the efficacy of such a program in improving balance and physical functioning in post-TKA patients as compared to usual postoperative care.
Prevention; Falls; Tai Chi; Coordination; Balance; Rehabilitation; Lower limb muscle strength; Multi-faceted intervention; Total knee replacement